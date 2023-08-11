Official: Manchester United confirm agreement with Fenerbahce for the transfer of Fred



Manchester United have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Fenerbahce for the transfer of Fred.

Yesterday, Fabrizio Romano broke news that Fred was set to join Fenerbahce in a deal worth €15m including add-ons.

After weeks of speculation about his future at Old Trafford, it was now made clear he would be playing football elsewhere.

Plenty of clubs were interested in Fred, including Fulham and Galatasaray.

It was understood that Fulham deemed United’s £20m valuation of their star too steep. Galatasaray even submitted a bid which was swiftly rejected.

Fenerbahce swooped in out of the blue and secured Fred’s services.

United issued a statement via the club’s official website which read, “Manchester United can confirm an agreement in principle has been reached with Fenerbahçe for the transfer of Fred.

“The Brazil international is set for a switch to the Turkish Super Lig, subject to a medical, agreeing personal terms and receiving international clearance to process the move.”

“Our no.17 is scheduled to fly out to Istanbul on Saturday, in order to take his medical tests.”

This is backed by journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu who took to Twitter to explain that the 30-year-old will be in Istanbul tomorrow to seal his move to Fenerbahce.

🚨 Fenerbahçe’nin anlaşmaya vardığı Fred yarın İstanbul’da olacak. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) August 11, 2023

Once that is done, the midfielder will then put pen to paper on a contract tying him down to İsmail Kartal’s side.

During his time with the Red Devils, Fred managed to amass an impressive 213 appearances in total.

Arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2018, the 30-year-old scored 14 goals for the 20-time English champions.

For United, attention now shifts to facilitating further exits for the likes of Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire and possibly others before making potential moves for Sofyan Amrabat and a defender.

