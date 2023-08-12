Adidas have Champions League clause in bumper new Manchester United shirt deal

It’s been a busy summer at Manchester United so far. With Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund joining the ranks at Old Trafford, the club have spent over £150million.

There has also been a lucrative new kit deal agreed, with current provider Adidas signing a bumper 10-year extension to continue their partnership with the club.

United signed off on the deal earlier this month which is reported to be worth a whopping £900million over the next decade.

However, as reported by Football Insider, there is a clause in the contract that means United must perform at the top level in order to receive the payment in full.

Should Erik ten Hag’s men fail to qualify for the Champions League for two consecutive season’s the funds will drop by £27miilion the following campaign.

This isn’t something new between the club and shirt manufacturer, whose previous deal has a similar performance clause, and United were at risk of losing out if they failed to reach the Champions League last season.

However a third place finish ensured that United will be back at Europe’s top table next season, saving them from being penalised by Adidas.

The value of United’s new contract with the German manufacturing giant is a record-breaking one for a Premier League club.

The incredible deal breaks down into annual payments of £90million – a £15million yearly increase to the previous agreement.

Both parties were keen to continue the partnership which has been in place since the 2015/2016 season, when Adidas replaced Nike as United’s official kit manufacturer.

United will be donning the new home shirt on Monday night in their Premier League curtain raiser against Wolves at Old Trafford.

After winning the Carabao Cup last season, United fans will be hoping to see further silverware lifted with Adidas etched across the famous red shirt.