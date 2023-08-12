Benjamin Pavard: Man United target fails to convince as Bayern Munich are beaten by RB Leipzig



Reported Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard featured in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 loss at the hands of RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup this evening.

A Dani Olmo hat-trick was enough to sink an uninspiring Bayern, who could not even be saved by their new signing, Harry Kane.

In recent days, Pavard has emerged as a top candidate to replace Harry Maguire at United, who is closing in on a permanent transfer to West Ham.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that United had reached out to Bayern to discuss the possibility of signing the Frenchman.

It’s understood that the Bundesliga giants value their player at €30m.

For his part, Pavard is keen on an Old Trafford switch as he seeks a new challenge in his career.

The United target was named in the Bayern starting XI tonight by Thomas Tuchel, as part of a defensive quartet also consisting of Matthijs de Light, Dayot Upamacano and Alphonso Davies.

During the 45 minutes he was on the pitch, Pavard only managed one tackle. He also picked up a yellow card for a bad lunge on Olmo.

He won one of the two ground duels he delved into and was not required to contest any challenges in the air.

The 27-year-old had 47 touches of the ball to his name and was able to deliver 35 of the 37 passes he attempted, registering a pass accuracy of 95%.

Pavard found his target with two of the three crossing efforts he tried.

He successfully pinged the ball to his teammates on one occasion. The defender blocked one shot.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

On the other hand, Pavard lost the ball four times – an aspect of his game he will undoubtedly be looking to improve on.

His performance against Leipzig would not have offered United scouts reassurance that he is the man to replace Maguire, although another target, Jean-Clair Todibo, was unimpressive in front of United scouts yesterday.

If Maguire does leave as expected, Erik ten Hag has a difficult decision to make in finding a replacement.

