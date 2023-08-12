Donny van de Beek builds his perfect player from Manchester United teammates

Manchester United’s current crop of players boasts some world class talent, but who makes up Donny van de Beek’s ‘perfect footballer’ from his Old Trafford teammates?

In episode two of the series on the club’s official website, Van de Beek followed Paul Scholes in building a perfect player from attributes required to make it at the top level.

New United captain Bruno Fernandes’ made the cut with his right foot making up the first part of the Dutchman’s dream player, with Luke Shaw‘s left foot getting the nod on the opposite side.

Marcus Rashford was the only player to feature twice in Donny’s picks, with his pace and finishing ability both being chosen and praised by the Dutchman.

“(Pace) Good question but I think in our squad, Marcus Rashford. We don’t have races but if I need to guess I would say Marcus,” Donny said. And when quizzed on finishing he simply answered, “Rashy.”

Casemiro won the race to the top by being named as the player with the best heading ability in the squad, with his bullet header in the Carabao Cup final no doubt influencing Donny’s decision.

Christian Eriksen was chosen as the best passer. Van de Beek cited his time spent with the Danish international at Ajax before praising Eriksen’s career.

“Yes, looked up to him (at Ajax), he’s a great player. When he was in Ajax he did a great job and at all the clubs he played for after as well. So yeah, he’s a great player,” said Donny.

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka earns a spot through his tackling with Van de Beek labeling the 25-year-old’s technique as “perfect”.

“Amazing tackler. Always he does it perfect. In training its really hard to leave the all away from him, he’s really good at it,” he said.

Jadon Sancho and Antony were chosen for their flair and skill with the two United forwards hoping to improve on last season’s form in the upcoming campaign.

The toughest choice for Van de Beek was the mentally strongest in the squad, with Donny finally plumping for South American duo, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro.

“We have a lot, (it’s) really hard to say one but I really like Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro, they are really strong and I like it. We have a few but they are big characters,” said Van de Beek.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping his current squad can keep impressing Van de Beek and everyone else connected with the club as United kick off the new season with the visit of Wolves on Monday night.