Erik ten Hag urging Manchester United to trigger Victor Lindelof extension

Manchester United’s defensive options have evolved under Erik ten Hag – some for better, some for worse.

Most notable in the second category is Harry Maguire, who looks to be on his way to West Ham after seeing his status at the club diminish sharply.

In the former category, however, the likes of Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof have seen their standing increase.

Shaw became not just the first choice left back at the club – last season his ability in central defence came to the fore, and saw him move ahead of Maguire in that position as well.

He was rewarded with a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2027, with his versatility no doubt helping to convince the manager of his credentials.

As for Lindelof, he too impressed. At the back end of last season, injuries to first-choice pairing Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez saw him thrust into the limelight after months playing second fiddle.

Far from the timid Swede who first arrived in England, the ‘Iceman’ was fantastic, with his performances contributing to a ten-game streak in which United only conceded two goals on two occasions, and never more.

His two-footedness and ability to cover both centre-back positions impressed Ten Hag throughout the season, with the €35m defender able to step in as a fine option to cover either of the manager’s preferred options.

As it stands, Lindelof will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs come January, with his current contract set to expire in June 2024.

But Manchester United will not let that happen, with GiveMeSport reporting that the club will trigger their one-year extension clause ‘in the coming weeks.’

It is an astonishing U-turn for a player who looked to be on his way out as recently as January, when playing time was scarce. But having won the battle with Harry Maguire to be the manager’s first-choice backup, the player is happy to stay and the manager wants to keep him.

At 29 years of age, he is an experienced option, and few players have had as difficult a time adjusting to English football and becoming stronger for it. That character will no doubt have been noticed by Erik ten Hag as well.