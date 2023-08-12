Everton’s Amadou Onana makes strong case for Man United transfer with superb display vs. Fulham



Reported Manchester United target Amadou Onana produced a fantastic performance for Everton today despite the Toffees’ 1-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham.

A goal by Bobby De Cordova-Reid ensured the Cottagers clinched all three points at Goodison Park.

However, it was Onana who caught the eye from the middle of the park.

The Belgian has been linked to United on a number of occasions. Back in June, David Ornstein revealed that he was on Erik ten Hag’s shortlist of possible midfield reinforcements.

Earlier today, The Daily Mail indicated that the Red Devils are weighing up a move for Onana as an alternative to Sofyan Amrabat.

Simon Jones mentioned that United are admirers of the player and would be keen to sign him in the event that they fail in their efforts to lure Amrabat to Old Trafford.

The Fiorentina star is on Juventus’ radar.

As per The Mail, any move for Onana is heavily contingent on what price Everton slap on him.

During Sean Dyche’s game against Fulham, the 21-year-old registered an impressive pass accuracy of 87%.

He had 39 touches of the ball to his name.

Onana successfully delivered 27 of the passes he completed. In an incredible show of his technical ability, he managed to find his target on each of the five occasions he tried to ping the ball to his teammates.

Creatively, he contributed with three key passes and fashioned two big chances from his deep-lying position.

Amadou Onana’s game by numbers vs. Fulham: 87% pass accuracy

39 touches

27 passes completed

5/5 long balls completed

3 key passes

2 big chances created A great performance in midfield. 🤩

While he will have undoubtedly been disappointed with the result, Onana’s showing would have been a small source of satisfaction for him.

If United were watching, Onana certainly gave a good account of himself.

