Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United contact Bayern Munich about signing Benjamin Pavard



Manchester United have established contact with Bayern Munich about acquiring the services of Benjamin Pavard.

Pavard recently emerged as a prime target for Erik ten Hag to replace Harry Maguire.

The former United skipper is closing in on a permanent transfer to West Ham. The England international’s departure is set to leave the Red Devils a man short in the defensive department, hence the need for reinforcements.

Alongside Pavard, other names that have been mentioned to be on Ten Hag’s list include OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Pavard is keen on joining the ranks at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman has no desire to stay at Bayern and for him, only an exit from Bavaria is feasible. He wants a new challenge and United are in a position to offer it to him.

The Bundesliga giants are understood to value their player, who has 12 months remaining on his current contract, at around €30 million.

Fabrizio Romano now details that United have taken a major step in their efforts to sign Pavard.

The Italian journalist and transfer expert says, “Understand Manchester United have contacted Bayern for Benjamin Pavard deal.”

“There’s still no green light from Bayern.”

“But Pavard intention is clear: he wants to leave and try new chapter. Pavard won’t sign new deal at Bayern and current one expires in June 2024.”

Understand Manchester United have contacted Bayern for Benjamin Pavard deal 🚨🔴 #MUFC There’s still no green light from Bayern. But Pavard intention is clear: he wants to leave and try new chapter. Pavard won’t sign new deal at Bayern and current one expires in June 2024. pic.twitter.com/uM2vGdv0SS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

In addition to his extensive experience at the top level, another major attraction point for bringing in the World Cup winner is his versatility.

The 27-year-old can play in the right-back position to great effect if required to do so.

