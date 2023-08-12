Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic set to join Rennes this summer

The summer transfer window has already seen a host of big name players making their move to pastures new as teams around Europe bolster their squads for the upcoming campaign.

Manchester United have been one of those busy in the market with Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund joining Erik ten Hag’s ranks at Old Trafford.

Former Red Devils are also on the move and veteran midfielder Nemanja Matic looks set to join that list.

As reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 35-year-old is close to sealing a deal to leave Roma for French side Rennes in the coming days.

Roma will receive a €3 million fee for the player they signed on a free transfer from United last summer.

The Serbian spent five years at Old Trafford after signing from Premier League rivals Chelsea for a fee of around £40 million.

Matic played 189 times for United, scoring four times and contributing 11 assists.

One of those goals, a dipping late volley to earn United three points at Crystal Palace, won the midfielder the club’s Goal of the Season award in 2018.

Matic’s move from Rome will end his relationship with Jose Mourinho, who signed the player at Chelsea, United and Roma, respectively.

The latest move is said to be Matic’s decision. He asked to leave the Italian club to seek a new experience as he enters the twilight of his excellent career.

Despite not winning a trophy at United, the Serbian is remembered fondly at Old Trafford and fans will no doubt wish Nemanja well in his latest chapter.