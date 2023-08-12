Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham United in doubt due to issues over personal terms

Manchester United’s summer window has seen major changes at Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag firmly stamping his authority on the club.

The boss also made a change with his captain, demoting Harry Maguire in favour of Bruno Fernandes, who will wear the armband for the upcoming campaign.

Maguire’s United future looked on thin ice and it seemed as though his turbulent time at the club was sure to be bought to an end after West Ham had a £30 million bid accepted for the centre half.

However, as reported by The Sun, Maguire’s move to the London Stadium has now been thrown into doubt with discussions stalling over personal terms.

Maguire is on a bumper wage at Old Trafford after United’s qualification for the Champions League handed the first team hefty bonuses to their existing contracts.

Hammers boss David Moyes is a keen admirer of Maguire but will not wait forever for the defender with the Premier League season now up and running.

Maguire’s hesitation to agree personal terms has lead to West Ham opening the door to alternatives in order to get a deal wrapped up as quickly as possible.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou has been earmarked as a potential substitute for Maguire and at 22 years old, the Ivorian represents a much younger option than the England man.

The decision still lies with Maguire, but he will have to decide quickly if he is to make the move to London or stay and fight for his place at United.

Maguire has fallen way down in the pecking order under Ten Hag and is now fifth choice centre back at the club.

With a European Championships on the horizon at the end of next season, Maguire will surely be keen to get minutes under his belt which is much more likely with West Ham than at United.

Should Maguire decide to leave United, the club are ready to bring a replacement with talks ongoing with Benjamin Pavard and Jean-Clair Todibo.