Lisandro Martinez reveals the new-season mood in the Manchester United changing room

Manchester United’s preparation for the new season has included three new signings and a tour of the United States in a bid to get Erik ten Hag’s squad in the best possible shape to bridge the gap between themselves and title winners Manchester City.

Last season’s summer signing Lisandro Martinez enjoyed a fine debut campaign in Manchester and will no doubt play a key role in any success United have this time around.

Martinez forged an excellent relationship with Raphael Varane at the centre of United’s defence as he seamlessly transitioned into the Premier League.

The Argentine was quizzed on the mood of the United dressing room going into the new season and gave a stirring response to the clubs official channel, as reported by The Manchester Evening News.

“Well, I think when you look at this badge, you need to feel hungry. Motivation, you know, as this club demands everything, everything to win,” he said.

“So I think we have really good players and with a big mentality. I think it’s very important. If you want to win, you need to be ready and sharper every day.”

The World Cup winner then spoke about the new faces in the squad and praised how quickly they have integrated at Old Trafford.

“I think the coach did an amazing job, he chose very well (new signings).

“The players who are here, they are amazing and I think we are really happy with them. So we’re looking forward to working together when the season starts and (hopefully to) win every game,” he added.

Ten Hag has focussed on getting, what he believes to be the right personalities through the doors at the club and will need everyone pulling in the same direction to build on last year’s strong maiden campaign.

After watching both Manchester City and Arsenal win their opening fixtures of the new season, United will aim to do likewise when they kick off on Monday night.

Wolves are the visitors to Old Trafford for United’s Premier League curtain raiser, with Ten Hag and the fans expecting nothing less than three points.