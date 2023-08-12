

Manchester United will welcome Wolves to their home turf as both teams will look to start their Premier League season with a win. Manchester United vs Wolves prediction will be flying about as fans can’t wait to see their team play competitive football again.

The fortunes of these two teams are trending in the opposite directions.

While United feel something special brewing under Erik ten Hag, Wolves are experiencing upheaval at the least optimum time.

Julen Lopetegui has left the club with the season starting in less than a week. Gary O’Neil, the man who kept Bournemouth up last year against all odds has been called in.

The Wolves squad is reeling from some key departures. Their charismatic figure Ruben Neves’s head was turned by Saudi Arabian money as he joined Al-Hilal.

Furthermore, ever-present forward Raul Jimenez has also left and took a bulk of experience with him.

Moreover, Only Matheus Cunha’s arrival can be termed any sort of a statement signing while there has been a homecoming for Matt Doherty at right-back.

Taking all that into consideration, here’s the Man United vs Wolves prediction-

United started the last year at home as well, but Ten Hag will be desperate to not have a repeat of that result.

Coming off a good pre-season, United faced Graham Potter’s Brighton and everything went wrong. A Pascal Gross double sank United as Ten Hag was given a reality check in the Premier League.

However, this year should be different.

Considering all the upheaval at Wolves, this team should be there for the taking. There will be competitive debuts for Andre Onana and Mason Mount. Old Trafford’s atmosphere is expected to be rabid.

It is often said that Old Trafford under the floodlights is a different experience altogether and the players should relish the same.

Expect United to overwhelm Wolves with intensity early on as the crowd send their manic energy to the players. An early goal could even make things ugly for Wolves amid a period of uncertainty for them.

A clean sheet would be the cherry on top of Onana’s debut and Fernandes’ first game as official club captain.

Manchester United vs Wolves prediction– a 3-0 win for United to kick off their season in style as more misery is piled on Wolves.

Goalscorers– Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Alejandro Garnacho

