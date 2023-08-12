Mary Earps helps England through to Women’s World Cup semifinals after shaky start

England have reached the semifinal of the Women’s World Cup after beating Colombia 2-1.

Two Manchester United players were involved in the win which saw the Lionesses come from behind to secure their place in the last four.

Mary Earps was criticised for the opening goal as Leicy Santos’ cross curled into the back of the net in the 44th minute.

Her positioning was slightly off and though she got a hand to it, she couldn’t keep it out.

England hadn’t really threatened up to that point. They had struggled against a very physical Colombia team who muscled them off the ball.

Toone, who had come in for the suspended Lauren James, was involved throughout the game but couldn’t stamp her authority on the match.

However, six minutes into injury time at the end of the first half, England managed to level things up.

A mistake from Colombia meant that the goalkeeper didn’t have the ball under control and Alessia Russo poked it under her for Lauren Hemp to smash into the back of the net.

They headed in at halftime all square.

Though it was still an evenly matched tie after the game resumed, it was former United star Alessia Russo who out-ran three Colombian defenders and slotted it past the keeper to put the Lionesses ahead.

In the second half, Earps redeemed herself and showed why she is considered the best in the world as a powerful strike from outside the box hurtled toward her goal.

She watched it all the way and rose to palm it over the bar and kept her team in the lead.

With an injury-enforced change of goalkeepers for Colombia, England had to see out eight minutes of injury time. Colombia attacked in waves but England managed the pressure.

Relief and elation were clear to see when the final whistle blew and Sarina Wiegman’s side will now face hosts Australia in the semifinal on Wednesday.