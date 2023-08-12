Mason Greenwood added back to eFootball 2023, official video game partner of Manchester United



The final decision on Mason Greenwood’s future at the club could arrive soon and a potentially big hint has come through on what it could be.

eFootball, formerly known as PES or Pro Evolution Soccer by Konami, has added Greenwood back to the Manchester United squad in the latest database of the game. They are the official football video game partner of the club.

He was removed in February 2022 after allegations pertaining to rape and sexual assault came to light against him. He was also suspended by Manchester United.

Since then, all charges against him have been dropped as, according to a spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service, there was “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction” after key witnesses withdrew their cooperation from the investigation.

Consequently, United have been left in a pickle.

The audio and video recordings in the public domain ensure that the case of his return is not a cut-and-dried one. On the other hand, his being legally innocent means United cannot bring disciplinary charges of their own against the player.

A decision on his future was expected before the Premier League season began but recent reports indicated that it has been delayed.

The club is reportedly waiting to consult with the Women’s team of the club before making any decision public.

Female fans have also protested against the prospect of him returning to the club by releasing a statement to voice their opinion on the same.

The club is reportedly looking at all avenues, including sending him out on loan away from the glare of Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Greenwood has been keeping himself fit. He has been seen training with the ball with private coaches who have previously worked with United players.

In his personal life, he has become a father and is set to tie the knot with his fiancee.

Until there is an official communication from the club, everything about Greenwood remains a guessing game.

However, recent signs, with his inclusion in eFootball 2023 being the biggest one yet, could mean that a decision is on its way.

