Real Sociedad to pull the plug on Donny van de Beek deal

Manchester United are keen to strengthen their squad further this summer but must sell players in order to add to the three they have already got through the door.

Chief among the likely outgoings was thought to be Donny van de Beek, who has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford since completing his €39m move from Ajax under the reign of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2020.

Real Sociedad have been in discussions with both the player and United for weeks, and a loan deal featuring an obligation to buy was said to be close.

Now, however, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claim that Sociedad are ready to “rule out the Dutchman 100%” after setting their sights on another midfield target.

Arsen Zakharyan, 20, is seen as a better fit by La Real, who are looking to replace the retired David Silva this summer.

With age on his side, and 89 games for Dynamo Moscow under his belt in spite of his youth, the La Liga outfit see the Russian as a more sound investment.

The fact that his wages are substantially lower than those of Van de Beek also makes him an attractive proposition.

Real Sociedad are currently in negotiations with Dynamo over a deal that could be worth around €12m including bonuses.

Should they reach an agreement for Zakharyan, they will no longer have any interest in Donny van de Beek, which could leave the former Ajax star marooned at Old Trafford.

There is scarce interest in the midfielder, with only Real Sociedad reported to have held a firm interest in him.

With his nightmare in Manchester seeing no improvement under Ten Hag – the man who brought him to stardom at Ajax – both player and club will be hoping that the interest in Zakharyan is merely a negotiating tactic.

It is clear that the time for Donny van de Beek to move on has long since past.