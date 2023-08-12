Romeo Lavia: Southampton boss says Man United target’s future is close to being decided



Southampton boss Russell Martin has confirmed that reported Manchester United target Romeo Lavia did not play a part during his side’s clash Championship against Norwich due to the uncertainty around his immediate future.

All summer, Lavia has been the subject of heavy interest from a number of top Premier League clubs, including United.

In recent days, Chelsea and Liverpool have been involved in a hotly-contested battle to land Lavia’s services.

Liverpool were thought to be leading the race to sign the midfielder, only for Chelsea to swoop in with a better offer for the 19-year-old to effectively become frontrunners.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person covered a report which explained that the Red Devils were keen to trump their Merseyside rivals to Lavia’s signature.

It’s a well-known fact that Erik ten Hag is keen on midfield reinforcements even after the acquisition of Mason Mount.

Alongside Lavia, the United boss is also pursuing Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

Now that Fred has left Old Trafford and Donny van de Beek is on the brink of joining Real Sociedad, the Red Devils can accelerate plans to make further additions in the middle of the park.

After Southampton’s 4-4 draw vs, Norwich, Martin told reporters that Lavia did not play as he was simply not mentally prepared to play the game.

“Roméo Lavia, not playing as he’s not in the right frame of mind to play,” Martin said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“I also believe it’s edging closer to a conclusion.”

Southampton manager Russell Martin on Lavia: “Roméo Lavia, not playing as he’s not in the right frame of mind to play”. ✨🇧🇪 “I also believe it’s edging closer to a conclusion…”, he added. pic.twitter.com/sTQNd7UyVs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

The coming days will be pivotal in ultimately deciding where the Belgian will be playing his football this season.

The likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, who have already submitted bids for Lavia, are far more advanced than United in pursuing the star.

If the 20-time English champions intend to press on with a potential deal, they will need to move quickly and materialize their admiration.

