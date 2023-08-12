Video: Fred posts emotional farewell to Manchester United

Manchester United have confirmed that a deal is in place that will allow Fred to join Fenerbahce and the Brazil star has travelled to Istanbul today to complete his medical.

Despite having what is sure to be a busy day, the departing midfielder found the time to thanks fans of The Red Devils and reflect on his five years at the club.

Fred took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the time he spent at Old Trafford and his joy at having been a Man United player.

“Thanks for everything, Manchester United Football Club,” he said.

“Today ends one of the most beautiful stages of my career. I lived the dream of wearing the shirt of one of the biggest clubs in the world. Going through ups and downs, I leave with the conviction that I always gave my best during all training sessions and games.

“It was five years of a true dream for me and my family. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity.

“Forever a Red!”

The message was accompanied by a video montage, showing off some of Fred’s silkiest moments on the pitch.

While his technical level seemed to oscillate wildly at times, there were matches during which he could be sublime.

The video ends with him signing autographs at Old Trafford while accompanied by his family before the words “Thank you Manchester United” fill the screen.

Thanks for everything, Manchester United Football Club. Today ends one of the most beautiful stages of my career. I lived the dream of wearing the shirt of one of the biggest clubs in the world. Going through ups and downs, I leave with the conviction that I always gave my best… pic.twitter.com/8q5rkTh1f2 — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) August 12, 2023

It is clear that Fred thoroughly enjoyed being a United player, in spite of some difficult moments and criticism during his time at the club.

While Manchester United are in need of refreshment in midfield, everyone around the club will be certain to have appreciated Fred excellent work rate and ability to stay joyful even in some of the club’s difficult moments over the last half-decade.