West Ham United make enquiry to Man United over Anthony Martial



West Ham United have registered an interest in signing Manchester United striker Anthony Martial, according to a new report.

The Hammers have £105 million burning a hole in their pockets after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal.

The London club have already agreed a £30 million deal with the Red Devils for centre back Harry Maguire and have had a similar bid refused for midfielder Scott McTominay.

But now, according to Talk Sport’s Alex Crook, it’s the forward line that is the focus of their attention and they are keen on yet another United star, this time, the mercurial Frenchman.

Crook says that “the Hammers have registered their interest in .. Martial.

“Talks are still at an early stage and there is no guarantee Erik ten Hag would sanction the departure of the French striker with United short of out-and-out No.9s.

“The Red Devils may also struggle to command a big fee for Martial, who is out of contract next summer.

“But talkSPORT has been told West Ham have asked to be kept informed on the 27-year-old’s situation.”

Being “kept informed” is quite common in professional football but it is not insignificant given the circumstances.

Martial has been plagued with injuries since Erik ten Hag became manager of United and did not even play a minute of football in pre-season as he struggled to recover from a hamstring injury sustained in May.

As Crook says, on the one hand, Ten Hag won’t want to lose one of only two centre forwards, especially as the other is a 20-year-old new signing with no Premier League experience, and who has arrived injured – Rasmus Hojlund.

But on the other hand, United risk losing Martial for nothing in a year’s time if they do not sell him this summer, unless they want to offer him a new contract.

That in itself would be complicated given that his current salary of £250,000 a week is high and unlikely to be repeated from the United side unless 2023/24 proves to be a significant improvement on 2022/23.