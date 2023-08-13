Aston Villa ready to “beat any other offer” for Harry Maguire

Manchester United are expected to part ways with Harry Maguire this month, four years on from his £80m move from Leicester City.

West Ham look to be the most likely destination for the England star, and have seen a £30m bid accepted earlier in the week.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Maguire has even agreed to personal terms with The Hammers, and transfer is expected to materialise in the coming days.

But with Man United unwilling to part with their former captain until they can agree a deal for a replacement at the back, there is a window of time in which other clubs can pounce.

And according to FootballTransfers, Aston Villa are preparing to do just that.

In the Villains Premier League curtain raiser against Newcastle United, Tyrone Mings suffered what looked like a serious injury early in the match.

There are fears that he may have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL), which would rule him out until the new year at the earliest, and likely for longer.

Should that be the case, Villa are expected to dive back into the transfer market to secire a new central defender.

And given Harry Maguire has previously looked more comfortable in a left-sided central defensive role, the England international fits the bill for Unai Emery’s side.

FootballTransfers claims that Aston Villa have already made enquiries to United regarding Maguire, but are waiting on a prognosis on Mings before making an official approach.

They have, however, informed The Red Devils that they will be prepared to “beat any other offers” should they make an offer.

The prospect of a bidding war developing could be a mouthwatering prospect for Erik ten Hag, who is currently scrambling for funds as he looks to strengthen his squad before the window slams shut at the end of the month.