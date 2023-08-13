Benjamin Pavard willing to fight for Manchester United transfer

Manchester United’s search for a new defender to replace Harry Maguire has landed them in negotiations with Bayern Munich for World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard.

As reported by The Peoples Person, The Red Devils saw a bid rejected earlier this morning, with the champions of the Bundesliga thought to be holding out for around €30m.

United are expected to go back in with another bid, and according to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News, the player is determined to make the switch to Old Trafford this month.

“Benjamin Pavard will fight as hard as possible to get a move to Manchester United from Bayern Munich,” he tweeted earlier.

“Talks ongoing between the clubs but they are far apart on valuation. €30m regarded as fair price. Transfer can only happen if United sell Harry Maguire.”

With Pavard currently in the last year of his contract, Man United are convinced that they can get a good deal for the 27-year-old.

That belief will only be exacerbated by the player’s strong desire to leave Munich and join Erik ten Hag’s project.

The Dutchman has been in discussions with the Frenchman and appears to have already convinced him that United is the ideal destination for the next stage of his career.

Part of that reason is likely to include Pavard’s preference for playing as a central defender. He enjoyed an even split between fullback and centre half last term, but Bayern’s signing of Kim Min-Jae will bring see opportunities in the middle decline sharply.

Prior to last season, he almost always played as a right back, and while he has previously expressed a willingness to play where he is needed, there is a desire to spend his peak years playing in his preferred position more often.

In this morning’s Scout Report, The Peoples Person has analysed his performances as a central defender exclusively, and it does seem that he would be a far better fit for Ten Hag’s system than West Ham-bound Harry Maguire.

He is, in fact, a world class option in many respects, with his passing ability perhaps most notable. Manchester United will be thrilled to hear that Benjamin Pavard is ready to fight tooth and nail to join them.