Erik ten Hag says Dean Henderson was “always in” his “mind” at Man United



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Dean Henderson was “always in [his] mind” as a Manchester United player.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League opener against Wolves, Ten Hag responded to a question about the current goalkeeper shortage at the club due to Tom Heaton’s injury and Matej Kovar and Nathan Bishop’s departures from the club.

“He was always in my mind,” Ten Hag said of Henderson, who was expected to join Nottingham Forest this summer.

“So I think we have a strong keeper group, with Onana, Henderson, Heaton.”

The manager also spoke more about new signing Rasmus Hojlund’s injury and when he will be available to make his debut for the club.

“We are not in a rush,” he said.

“We know without him we have also a strong team and the position is covered so we don’t rush in this, it is about that he is in the right level, the first fitness level and then we have to integrate him, training and bring him in the games so we take our time.

“It is not about winning in this moment, it is about winning in the long term.

“We’re very confident we’ve found the right striker.

“I am quite calm and composed in this situation because Rashy is very good as a striker, we saw that on Saturday, Anthony Martial is available as well and then we have Jadon Sancho who did very well in pre-season so we constructed a squad and can deal with this.

“That is the way, we are not doing things overnight. There is a strategy behind it.”

Ten Hag was also asked about Harry Maguire’s future as the centre back continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

“He has to fight for his place. He has the abilities to be top class centre back.

“He is the best for England so why shouldn’t he be the best for us? But he has to prove it.

“When he is not confident enough to come in and fight, he has to go,” he said. “But I am happy with him.”

Asked if he wants more signings before the close of the window, the manager laughed, saying “we always want more.”