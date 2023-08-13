Fabrizio Romano rejects talk of Ajax re-signing Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had denied any speculation that Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is set for a possible return to Ajax.

The Sun recently indicated that Ajax are keen on re-signing their former player after a disappointing spell with United.

As per the news publication, the Eredivisie giants were interested in a possible loan move for Van de Beek, almost three years after they sold him.

However, according to the reliable Romano, this is simply not the case as things stand.

The Italian journalist earlier tweeted, “No concrete talks are taking place now for Donny van de Beek to Ajax on clubs side despite reports.

“There are already negotiations ongoing with other clubs at this stage.

“No agreement yet with Real Sociedad on deal formula.”

As detailed by Romano, Van de Beek is on Sociedad’s radar.

The Spanish outfit are open to securing his services in the coming days. They want a loan with an option to buy.

The Red Devils want this to be an obligation, meaning that Sociedad would be obliged to permanently include the 26-year-old in their ranks at the end of his temporary spell.

A report covered by The Peoples Person mentioned that Sociedad have alternative targets and will abandon a swoop for Van de Beek in the event that it became unfeasible.

Arsen Zakharyan, 20, is seen as a better fit by La Real, who are looking to replace the retired David Silva.

Romano’s information is however indicative that Imanol Alguacil’s side are still in the race for the United star. They will be buoyed by the fact that there is no competition from Ajax.

