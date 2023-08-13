Former Man United midfielder Nemanja Matic set to leave AS Roma after issues with Jose Mourinho

This summer has seen a raft of movement in transfer market with clubs across Europe building their squads for the upcoming campaign.

Manchester United are among those who have been busy, adding Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund to the ranks at Old Trafford.

Former Red Devils have also been on the move and Nemanja Matic is one of those seeking out pastures new, being set to leave Roma for French club, Rennes.

Matic is leaving behind trusted coach Jose Mourinho, who signed him for Chelsea, United and then for Roma last summer after his contract expired in Manchester.

The duo have clearly developed a strong relationship over the years but that appears to have come crashing down in recent times with Italian media reporting an issue between the pair as the reason for Matic leaving Rome.

“Matic is not leaving for economic reasons, but for strictly personal reasons. Weighing above all on his decision is a strong disagreement with Mourinho, for locker room-related issues,” Gazzetta dello Sport says.

“Matic feels betrayed by the coach, with whom he had always had an important relationship. For him to leave, a big man who has seen and experienced many things in his career, something serious must have happened.”

The Serbian has personally pushed for the move and is believed to have accepted a deal on almost half the wages at Rennes than he was on at Roma, underlining his desire to leave the club.

The news is certainly surprising with the pair being almost inseparable for the majority of Matic’s professional career.

Mourinho made a beeline for the Serb when he took the reigns at Old Trafford, singing Matic for £40million from Premier League rivals Chelsea in his second season in charge at United.

Matic went on to outstay Mourinho in Manchester, playing close to 200 times for United with Mourinho leaving in the winter of 2018 after a poor run of form in the first half of that season.

Matic is expected to finalise his move to Rennes in the coming days and will be under contract in France for the next two seasons, taking him past his 37th birthday.