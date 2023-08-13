Harry Maguire’s West Ham United transfer edges closer as Man United star agrees personal terms



Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has reached an agreement in principle with West Ham over personal terms.

Maguire is now one step away from sealing an exit from Old Trafford after United agreed a fee with West Ham over his transfer.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report which stated that the England international’s switch to the London Stadium was in doubt due to issues over personal terms.

Sky Sports have now confirmed that this has been solved.

However, according to Sky, “Harry Maguire [is] still finalising his exit from Manchester United ahead of his move to West Ham.”

“Everything is in place between the clubs with a £30m deal agreed and personal terms agreed in principle.”

It was feared that the 30-year-old’s move to David Moyes’ side would break down but it all seems to be on track now.

Unless something drastic happens, Maguire will be plying his trade with the Hammers as he seeks to revive his footballing career.

It was relayed that Moyes is prepared to hand him the armband, in a massive vote of confidence.

For United, attention now shifts to finding a suitable replacement for their €80m centre-back.

Some of the names that have been mentioned in this regard include Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard, OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen.

Pavard seems to be the most advanced deal. Fabrizio Romano detailed that the Red Devils made contact with Bayern over the Frenchman’s services.

A club scout was present on Friday as Nice took on Lille to scout Todibo.

