Kirsty Hanson leaves Manchester United for Aston Villa

It was confirmed yesterday that Kirsty Hanson has left Manchester United Women for Aston Villa on a permanent deal.

Hanson was one of the original team formed in 2018, who helped United to win the Championship title in their first season.

The Scottish international made 90 appearances for the club and scored 16 goals.

Hanson struggled to get into the starting 11 when Marc Skinner arrived in 2021, but thrived on loan.

Last season she was a key part of the Villa team who secured a fifth place finish in the WSL as she spent the season on loan with Carla Ward’s squad.

Taking to Instagram, Hanson said, “Thank you for the best support for the past 5 years. You have been a big part of my journey. Every time I have represented this badge I’ve always gave 100%, not only for the staff and players, but for you.”

She continued, “To play at the club I love and support has been a dream come true and one which I hope every little girl believes they can do.”

“To be a part of the history makers and go on to being one of the top clubs in the WSL is something special and one of many memories which I will hold on to forever.”

She went on to thank the staff and her teammates, “I am hugely grateful for the staff and players that I have had the pleasure of working with, thank you for believing in me and helping me become the person and player I am today. I have made friends for life and I will miss every single one of you.”

She has made fond memories at the club she called home for five years and admitted she struggled with the decision to leave, “It’s been a very tough decision to move onto a new chapter abd I’ll be leaving a part of me behind but I wish you all the best of luck.”

Hanson will face her old club on the opening day of the 2023/24 WSL season as Villa host United on October 1st.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are edging closer to securing a number of players to replace Ona Batlle and Alessia Russo, who departed earlier this summer.

According to Manchester World, the Red Devils have now been linked with Portuguese international Tatiana Pinto, with the 29-year-old already confirming her departure from Spanish side Levante this summer.