Man United finally ready to bid for Sofyan Ambrabat



Manchester United’s interest in Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat has not dwindled despite reports having died down in the last few days.

Weeks ago, Italian outlets in particular were claiming that it was a matter of hours before United made a bid for the Moroccan, but nothing came to pass.

Reports then stated that the Old Trafford outfit were holding off until they had sold a midfielder, something they have now done, with Fred’s switch to Fenerbahçe confirmed by both clubs today.

Yet all has remained quiet on the Amrabat front, with the only incoming transfer business reported being a failed bid for Bayern Munich defender, Benjamin Pavard.

In fact, some reports claimed that Serie A side Juventus had stolen a march on the Red Devils in regard to the midfielder and were in pole position, a claim that was later refuted by the likes of transfer guru, Alfredo Pedulla.

And according to several sources in the Bel Paese, United are still very much poised to clinch the deal and are expected to do so this week.

Fiorentina News (via Sport Witness) claims that “United were expected to place an offer last week, but the Red Devils are ‘taking longer than expected’ to sell their players before making a bid for Amrabat.”

Meanwhile, Sport Witness relays that “Corriere Fiorentino, relayed by Viola News, claims Manchester United are still the ‘main contenders’ for Amrabat, despite Juventus’ interest.”

The outlet then cites Tuttomercatoweb, who expect that an “improved proposal could arrive after August 15th.”

In truth, there is little to explain why United have not pulled the trigger on a player who is available at the £25 million mark, having already recouped that amount on Fred and goalkeeper Matej Kovar, who is poised to join Bayer Leverkusen for €9 million.

The hesitation suggests United have decided to prioritise other positions or have another player in mind to fill the role earmarked for Amrabat.

Everton’s Amadou Onana and OGC Nice’s Khephren Thuram have been mooted as possible alternatives.