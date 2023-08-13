Man United’s Benjamin Pavard offer rejected by Bayern Munich



Manchester United have had an opening bid for Benjamin Pavard rejected by Bayern Munich, according to a new report.

Bayern rejected first offer of @ManUtd for Benjamin Pavard. Negotiations continue. more information soon on https://t.co/xiCfs6oYTN @BILD_Sport @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 13, 2023

United have been widely reported to be in talks over a transfer for the French defender, who has been unsettled at Bayern for some time.

With Harry Maguire close to sealing an exit to West Ham, Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen his back line and Pavard is one of a four-man shortlist that also includes Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen.

Todibo and Pavard are the most likely of the four and if Bild’s Christian Falk is to be believed, it seems that the World Cup winner has emerged as the top contender to fill the England man’s shoes.

Earlier today, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed that United would be able to clinch a deal for Pavard for less than the reported €35 million asking price.

Romano stated that “This is the feeling at the Manchester club as everybody is waiting for the clubs to discuss a fee.

“At the moment, the deal is not at that stage yet. Pavard would be a replacement for Harry Maguire but we are still waiting for Maguire to agree personal terms with West Ham.”

However, things move fast in football and in the last few minutes, it has emerged that Maguire has indeed agreed personal terms in principle with the Hammers and that United, it would seem, have shored up their interest in Pavard with that opening bid.

More details on the offer are still to come from Falk, including the amount tendered.

Falk’s report is backed up by the reliable Florian Plettenberg, who also says that the player has “a verbal agreement in principle” to join the Red Devils.

❗️ManUtd is pushing for Benjamin #Pavard and has submitted a first official offer to Bayern – confirmed. ➡️ The offer was rejected

➡️ But Pavard still very open to join #MUFC as there’s a verbal agreement in principle. @SkySportDE 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/4KycIwvjEf — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 13, 2023

With the player keen to leave the Allianz Arena and only having one year left on his contract, United are in a strong negotiating position.

In addition, Erik ten Hag may have decided to pursue Pavard over Todibo due to his versatility.

As well as needing a fourth centre back, Ten Hag has ongoing issues at right back, where neither Aaron Wan-Bissaka nor Diogo Dalot have been able to convince him on a consistent basis.

Dalot was preferred in the first half of last season and Wan-Bissaka in the second, but neither have impressed in pre-season this summer.

Whilst Pavard is reportedly not keen on the position, he may be willing to compromise if it means a regular spot at Old Trafford alongside countryman, Raphael Varane, in the back line.