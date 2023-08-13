Manchester United’s pursuit of Soyfan Amrabat boosted by Max Allegri confession at Juventus

Manchester United have been busy in the transfer window so far with Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund joining the ranks at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is also open to further additions but needs to offload some first team players to raise funds and make room in his squad.

One player that’s been widely linked with a move to Old Trafford is Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

It’s clear Ten Hag is keen on the player but the club are stalling on the deal with the need to sell before they can buy.

This has left the door open for other clubs around Europe to make a move for the player who is ready to leave Florence this summer.

Serie A rivals Juventus emerged as frontrunners to nip in front of United and steal the 26-year-old, but Juve coach Max Allegri has poured cold water on any further deals for his side, in this window.

As reported by Italian media, speaking after Juve’s goalless pre-season friendly draw against Atalanta last night, Allegri said he will be going into the new season with the current players at his disposal.

“I am very happy with the squad I have available. It is unlikely that new players will arrive, we have to improve the new ones. We will start the season with this group because we are covered in all roles,” said the Juve boss.

Allegri’s admission is good news for United, who can continue their business without the threat of the Italian giants swooping in for the Moroccan.

Fred has recently said his goodbyes to Old Trafford and appears to have left a gap in the squad that Amrabat could fill but there has been no official bid from United for the player, as yet.

Amrabat enjoyed a strong season in Italy last time out, on top of an outstanding World Cup both individually and collectively with the Moroccans reaching the semi-finals in Qatar.

Should United eventually get a deal done for Amrabat he will give Ten Hag another strong option in the middle of the park as United attempt to bridge the gap between themselves and the top of the Premier League.