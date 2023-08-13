OGC Nice president admits Jean-Clair Todibo could leave this summer amid Man United interest



OGC Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivère has conceded that Jean-Clair Todibo’s future at the club is far from certain amidst heavy interest in the player from Manchester United.

In recent days, Todibo has emerged as a genuine target for Erik ten Hag as a replacement for Harry Maguire, who is closing in on a transfer to West Ham.

The 20-time English champions reached out to les Aiglons to determine the France international’s availability and whether a switch to Old Trafford is feasible.

A United scout was present to watch Todibo at the Allianz Riviera on Friday as Nice took on Lille in Ligue 1’s opening game of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Frenchman is not the only player being closely considered by the Red Devils to reinforce the defensive department, which would be effectively left a man short after Maguire’s exit.

Other names on Ten Hag’s list include Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba.

Before their clash against Lille, Rivere spoke to reporters and was questioned about Todibo’s immediate future.

The Nice club president pointed out, “Today we hope to keep him [Todibo].”

“We know he has touches with different European clubs, but our intention is to keep him.”

He however noted, “But until the transfer window is over, we can’t say anything with certainty.”

Rivere’s words could be taken as a source of encouragement for United as they weigh up a move for the 23-year-old.

That the door has not been definitively closed could strongly suggest that Nice are prepared to talk and possibly let their star man go.

