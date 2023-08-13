Rashford vs Sancho: Who should be Manchester United’s striker vs Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Given the many lineups that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag tested during the preseason, the player that he will select to lead his team’s attack during their opening Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers remains a mystery.

With new arrival Rasmus Hojlund ruled out through injury, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Martial are all options – but who would be the ideal player to lead Ten Hag’s front line into the new season?

Although no word has been given on whether Martial is available after a muscle tear sidelined him for the entirety of the preseason, it’s safe to assume that he will not be included in the starting 11.

Not only did Martial not pick up any game time during the preseason like his counterparts, but he also seems to be headed for an exit from Old Trafford, with West Ham United and Inter Milan both expressing an interest in the 27 year old.

So, with Martial out of the running, it appears to be a battle between Rashford and Sancho for the centre-forward spot.

Rashford has proven to be a capable striker, starting in this position in 34% of his games last season while playing his preferred left-wing role 56% of the time.

The 25-year-old covered for Martial on several occasions last campaign, scoring 11 of his 30 goals in all competitions last season when starting as a striker.

But while Rashford has proven his capability as a striker, Sancho surprised with his performance in a centre-forward role during several pre-season games.

While only seen as a possible striker by a few previously, Sancho was first selected by Ten Hag to lead United’s attack during the opening preseason match against Leeds United.

Proving to be a strong dribbler against Leeds and then against Lyon, the 23 year old’s standout moment of pre-season came when he scored the winner in a 2-0 victory over Arsenal.

Sancho’s excellent performances in pre-season have earned him interest from Aston Villa, who may decide to make an attempt to lure him away from Old Trafford before the transfer deadline.

Ultimately, both players are suited to the role, however, is makes more sense to select Sancho as United’s striker when the Red Devils host Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Not only does Rashford prefer to play on the wing due to his desire to see more of the ball, but Sancho has proven far more effective in his newfound role than he did as a winger last season.

Should Sancho impress against Wolves, he could prove to be just the alternative option that Ten Hag needs alongside Hojlund as United seek to deal with the congested fixture schedule ahead.