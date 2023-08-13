Rasmus Hojlund was put “out to tender” by his parents in thorough vetting process to select his agent



Rasmus Hojlund’s transfer to Manchester United was done fairly quickly and a key reason why was believed to be his agent, Kees Vos, also representing Erik ten Hag.

However, if reports are to be believed, Vos went through a tough time trying to get his hands on Hojlund as his client.

The Mirror reports that Vos had to pass six rounds of interviews conducted by Hojlund’s parents, Anders and Kirsten, before he was given permission to represent the Danish wunderkind.

The Dutchman was interested in brokering Hojlund’s next big move but was left stunned when he discovered that he was up against 35 other agents vying for the same privilege.

Hojlund’s parents had put him “out to tender”, seeking the best possible choice for the driver of their kid’s career.

The Dane’s father, Anders Hojlund took the first round of interviews, following which a second round was held in Copenhagen.

By this stage, the field had been thinned to just four potential options. They were all invited to the player’s home in Bergamo to present their proposals for his career.

It was only after this step that the remaining options were told that Hojlund had made up his mind about leaving Italy. Vos explained in the final stage how he would gauge the interest of potential clubs and make a move happen.

The step finally sealed his candidature and the work began on securing the striking prodigy his dream move.

Vos himself was surprised, calling it the “lengthiest application among football agents ever”. He said he had “never experienced it like this before”.

The agent was confident that speaking the truth would win his potential client over even though that is “not always the nicest message to give”.

However, it all ended well for everyone. Atalanta got a 4x return on their investment made just a year ago. United secured a young and mobile No 9 after years of sticking plaster on that position, and Hojlund is at his dream club.

