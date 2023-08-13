West Ham set to push for Scott McTominay as Man City circle around Lucas Paqueta



West Ham are set to step up their efforts to sign Manchester United’s Scott McTominay if Manchester City succeed in their efforts to sign Lucas Paqueta.

Paqueta recently emerged as a target for Pep Guardiola after the departure of Ilkay Gundogan, who joined Barcelona.

Man City saw an initial offer worth £70million rejected by the Hammers for Paqueta, although the Premier League champions are expected to return with an improved bid.

Football Insider reports that David Moyes’ side have earmarked McTominay as the Brazilian’s direct replacement.

The London outfit are known admirers of McTominay and even had a £30million proposal for him rejected by the Red Devils.

It was thought that the arrival of James Ward-Prowse at the London Stadium spelt the end of West Ham’s pursuit of the Carrington academy graduate but according to Pete O’Rourke, this is not the case.

“West Ham are set to push for the signing of Man United midfielder Scott McTominay if Lucas Paqueta completes a move to Man City, sources have told Football Insider.”

“Their midfield rebuild has been triggered by the sale of their own skipper, Declan Rice, to Arsenal earlier this summer.”

“It is believed a further sale of Paqueta would give West Ham the funds to land top target McTominay.”

United are thought to value McTominay at £45m – a sum the Irons are understood to consider too steep.

Erik ten Hag is not opposed to keeping the Scotland international for at least one more season, hence the 20-time English champions are not under pressure to part ways with him.

It’s up to West Ham to make a compelling offer and get their main man.

