A disappointing Manchester United debut for Mason Mount



Manchester United’s opening game of the season produced a desirable result by virtue of an abysmal performance at Old Trafford.

A hard-fought 1-0 win represents an important start for Erik ten Hag’s new-look side, but the ease with which Wolves carved through United’s midfield will be worrying omen for the rest of the year.

Teams, with more quality in the forward positions than an opponent who will be battling relegation will punish Ten Hag’s side if afforded the same opportunity. Gary Neville described United’s midfield as “non-existent” in his post-match analysis.

Wolves produced twenty-three shots on United’s goal, the most by an away side at Old Trafford since 2005. The 1-0 win flattered United hugely, with Wolves overwhelming their midfield at will.

At the heart of this porous midfield was Mason Mount – United’s new number seven, signed at great expense from rivals Chelsea. A deal worth potentially as much as £60 million is a fee reserved for an integral part of a team; Ten Hag will undoubtedly have envisioned Mount being an important part of his midfield this season.

Which is why tonight’s performance will be a cause for concern, both in terms of Mount’s individual performance and the team’s collective ineffectiveness.

Mount, at times, displayed his stereotypical energy; he attempted to demonstrate quick passing and rapid pressing; he occasionally showcased his technical proficiency on the ball. Yet, for the majority of the time he was on the pitch, Mount was anonymous, in both directions.

0 goals, 0 assists, 0 shots, 0 successful dribbles, 0 key passes, 0 tackles, 0 clearances. These are not the statistics of a £60 million midfielder signed to elevate your team from pretenders to contenders.

Mount struggled to impose himself on proceedings, often cutting a figure of uncertainty – too high up the pitch to provide defensive solidity, too far away from the ball to consistently help build attacks.

He was withdrawn in the sixty-eighth minute, replaced by Christian Eriksen. Though Eriksen was not particularly good, his intelligent use of the ball was an immediate improvement on the bootless busyness of Mount.

Players should never, however, be written off after one game. It is far too early to judge Mount as an individual; a player with his track record in English football will produce far better performances for United than tonight’s.

What will be far more alarming is the fragile nature of United’s midfield structure. And the role Mount provides in this based on his profile.

Casemiro was left isolated against the Wolves counter-attack on numerous occasions. The Brazilian looked every bit of thirty-one years of age in the face of a sea of orange, with Bruno Fernandes and Mount caught higher up the pitch, unable or incapable of helping. United conceded possession 81 times tonight (Sky Sports TV); 81 opportunities for Wolves to counter-attack against a non-existent midfield.

The choice to utilise Casemiro as the lone pivot, while Bruno and Mount push up the pitch to press the opposition defence, is a bold one by Ten Hag. On the basis of United’s and Mount’s performance, it’s a choice which tilts from bravery into foolishness.

