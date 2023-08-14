

Manchester United are looking for more midfield reinforcements, particularly someone who can play next to, as well as, in place of Casemiro.

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat was reported as the chief target till now but The Guardian reports that United have made the first approach for Amadou Onana of Everton.

The report states that United would need to bid at least £50 million to stand a chance of landing the Belgian, who was a revelation last year.

Onana, who joined from Lille just last summer, impressed in a struggling Everton side that looked doomed for relegation at one point.

His dynamic midfield play, combined with defensive capabilities made him a standout performer as he made 33 Premier League appearances.

It was a fine introduction to the league for the Belgian at the age of just 20 years.

Everton reportedly believe that it would be “difficult” to keep Onana if United’s interest continues to develop, although they have no urgent need to sell the player.

Erik ten Hag wants to add height and physicality to his side which makes Onana an attractive option, if not more than Amrabat.

The Moroccan stands at 1.85 m while Onana’s height is 1.95 m. Moreover, United believe that Onana is more than just a destroyer. He possesses ball-playing abilities that will suit Ten Hag’s system to a tee.

The price tag could be an issue for United, who are currently in the market for a Harry Maguire replacement as well. Onana’s potential incoming might depend on United being able to sell Scott McTominay for a good fee.

Amrabat looks more attainable based on the transfer fee alone but negotiations have reportedly stalled at the moment. The People’s Person recently analysed who would be a better option between the two which can be checked out here.

Being five years younger, having the physicality, and prior experience of handling the Premier League makes Onana an attractive target and United could certainly do a lot worse than him if a deal for Amrabat doesn’t work out.

