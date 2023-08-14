Bruno Fernandes gives his verdict on Wolverhampton Wanderers’ penalty claim



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has insisted that the referee made the right choice by refusing to give Wolverhampton Wanderers a late penalty.

United clinched all three points in their opening Premier League tie at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane’s headed goal was enough to hand the Red Devils victory against Gary O’Neill’s men.

In the dying embers of the game, a cross flew into the United box and was contested in the air by two Wolves players. Onana rushed off his line to claim the ball and clattered into one of them.

The on-pitch referee did not immediately award a penalty despite heavy protests from the opposition. This decision was further reinforced by VAR.

Fernandes spoke to reporters after the game and was questioned about the affair.

He said, “It’s the way the referee sees it. It could be a penalty if Onana hit him with his hands. I think the contact after was quite normal.”

“From my side it was not a penalty, Wolves will always say it was a penalty. It depends what the referee says.”

The Portuguese also stated, “Wolves have quality, a good team. With their new manager they played differently, more like Bournemouth did last season. On the way to press we did well to recover some balls but could have done better.”

He added that going forward, United must learn to adapt with every passing situation on the pitch as opposed to rigidly adhering to the manager’s plan.

Fernandes explained that while it was not “the perfect game” from his side’s point of view, he was more than happy with registering points on the board.

'Not relief… We had a great fighting spirit.' 💪 Bruno Fernandes reflects on Man Utd's 1-0 win over Wolves 🟥 pic.twitter.com/3R2vHUSVVc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2023

As per the 28-year-old, it’s important the season got off to a good start so as to build momentum early on.

