Confirmed Man United XI vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – Alejandro Garnacho starts



Marcus Rashford will lead the line for Manchester United this evening in their Premier League opener against Wolves at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho starts on the left wing, with Antony on the right.

Bruno Fernandes is tucked behind Rashford in the number 10 position.

Behind him, Casemiro and new signing Mason Mount form the dual midfield pivot.

The back four comprises Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is preferred over Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Another new signing, Andre Onana, also makes his competitive debut in goal.

The biggest surprises come on the bench, with two notable additions.

Dean Henderson and Anthony Martial, neither of whom have played a minute of pre-season, both feature.

The backup keeper looked certain to be joining Nottingham Forest a few weeks ago but a delay in his return from injury and United’s loss of Tom Heaton to his own injury has meant that he looks to be staying at the club, at least for the time being.

When questioned about his future at the pre-match press conference, manager Erik ten Hag said Henderson was “always” in “his mind”.

Martial, too, has been the subject of intense transfer speculation, as have Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, who are also on the bench.

United have agreed a £30 million fee with West Ham for Maguire but there are delays as the player’s exit package from United is negotiated.

The remaining subs are Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen, Facu Pellistri and Jadon Sancho.

Kick off is at 8pm.