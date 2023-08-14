Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana after amazing debut v Wolves

Erik ten Hag praised goalkeeper Andre Onana for a memorable debut performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Manchester United’s opening game of the Premier League.

The Red Devils came away lucky 1-0 winners on the night.

United’s new goalkeeper was immense, commanding the box and making some crucial saves to keep his team in the game.

Erik Ten Hag was full of praise for Onana’s performance, stating, “He had very good saves, was very calm, very good debut.”

🗣️ "The clean sheet, that tells everything!" Erik ten Hag "really pleased" with his Man Utd side's start to the Premier League season 🔺👍 pic.twitter.com/Ll8T9WF4zK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2023

“After the opponent touched the ball, he dived in, so it was the judgement of the officials and lucky for us no penalty.”

“I think you can debate it, but I think no penalty.”

This comment refers to a controversial moment in the game where Onana’s intervention could have resulted in a penalty, but the officials decided otherwise.

Ten Hag also acknowledged the difficulty of the match and the quality of the opposition, saying, “There is no easy game in the Premier League and definitely not Wolves.”

“They’re a tough team, and we did really well. You have to fight in every game.”

His words reflect the competitive nature of the league and the challenge posed by a determined Wolves side.

While pleased with the win, Ten Hag was not entirely satisfied with the team’s overall performance, adding, “It can be better. We can play better. But we’re very pleased with the win – the opposition were dynamic.”

“We have to match that. We had to fight for our points.”