Gary Neville criticises Manchester United’s performance against Wolves



Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening day of the Premier League was met with mixed reactions.

While United fans were pleased with the three points, many pundits and neutral observers felt that the win was unconvincing.

Among them, former United defender and current football analyst Gary Neville had some strong words about the team’s performance.

“Wolves were absolutely fantastic. #mufc’s midfield was non-existent. It emptied. That would have been a real worry for Ten Hag,” Neville said, highlighting the lack of control and presence in the midfield area.

✅ G.Neville: “Manchester United's midfield was non-existent.” — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 14, 2023

🚨 Gary Neville: "#mufc were outplayed and can feel fortunate that they came away with three points. They did not deserve it." — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 14, 2023

Erik Ten Hag, United’s manager, would undoubtedly be concerned about the way his team was overrun in the middle of the park, a crucial area where games are often won or lost.

Neville’s comments reflect the general sentiment of the match, where Wolves dominated for the majority of the game.

United were lacklustre both in and out of possession, surrendering plenty of chances to their opponents.

The midfield, in particular, seemed to be a weak link, failing to provide the necessary support to the defence or create opportunities for the attack.

“Man United were outplayed and can feel fortunate that they came away with three points. They did not deserve it,” Neville added, emphasizing the disparity between the two sides’ performances.

The only bright spot for United was a well-taken header by Raphael Varane in the 76th minute, which proved to be the decisive moment in an otherwise abject performance.