Grace Clinton departs for Tottenham Hotspur on loan deal

Manchester United midfielder Grace Clinton has joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan for the 2023/24 season, the club has confirmed.

Clinton signed for United last year and went straight out on loan with Bristol City where she made 12 appearances and scored six goals, helping them achieve promotion back to the WSL.

She also won their Young Player of the Year award.

Talking of the experience at Bristol, Clinton said, “Last season at Bristol was definitely something I needed in my journey, going down to the Championship and really fighting every week. I’d never done that before. It was a battle and a struggle at times but I learnt so much and grew from it.”

Of the decision to send her to Tottenham on loan, United manager Marc Skinner said, “This loan deal is the next step in Grace’s long-term development at Manchester United and an excellent opportunity for her to gain valuable experience in the very competitive WSL – following on from her successful loan period with Bristol City last season.”

He continued, “We will again be keeping a close eye on Grace and look forward to welcoming her creativity back into the squad at the end of the season.”

Speaking to SPURSPLAY, Clinton said, “I’m delighted to be here. It’s been a long process throughout the summer, but as soon as I found out Spurs were interested I was buzzing and couldn’t wait to get started.”

She continued, “You can see where Spurs are going and the journey that they’re on. Everyone knows how big of a club Spurs is and to be a part of that building process and to get Spurs to where they want to be, I want to be a big part of that.”

The 20 year old described her style of play, saying, “I’m very creative. I like to describe myself as a risk-taker.

“I always want the ball, I’ll never shy away from it. I know Spurs fans are fans of Bethany England and I want to be the person giving her the goals.”

Spurs first game of the season will be a tough clash on the road as they face current champions Chelsea on October 1st.

Meanwhile, Manchester United face Aston Villa away before hosting Arsenal the week after.