Man United 1-0 Wolves: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat Wolves 1-0 to kick off their Premier League campaign at Old Trafford in a nervy win today. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 7- Showed good ball-playing skills and looked secure as the extra man in the buildup. Did his job in the goalkeeping department and saved United from a defeat with some clutch stops. Lucky to not concede a penalty at the end.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7- His attacking game has come on leaps and bounds and is barely recognisable from the player who was almost sold last year. Assisted Varane’s goal with a great floated cross.

Raphael Varane 6.5- Was the cover defender to Lisandro Martinez’s stopper and exuded calm as the last man in defence during the few occasions Wolves broke through with ease. Scored the key goal that sent United on their way.

Lisandro Martinez 5- Sometimes too eager in defence to step out and make a challenge. Was bypassed easily by Mathes Cunha which almost led to a goal. Secure in possession.

Luke Shaw 6.5- Made some goal-saving blocks to keep Wolves’ barrage at bay at the end but not his best game going forward, like the whole team.

Casemiro 6.5- Looked overwhelmed in midfield against Wolves’ numerical superiority as Mount and Fernandes pushed forward. Held it down well and played some nice progressive passes.

Mason Mount 5.5- He can’t be judged on goals or assists but he needs to be more threatening in the attacking phase. Looks like a clear update on Fred or Christian Eriksen out of possession.

Bruno Fernandes 5- Refashioned as a “quarterback” who plays raking passes from the deep but United needed him further forward. Borderline anonymous in the attacking phase.

Antony 6.5- United’s best attacker. Showed flashes of versatility, even going on his right foot at times! Erik ten Hag values him for his defensive contribution and that shone here too.

Alejandro Garnacho 4- Painfully clear it wasn’t his day. Nothing came off as he made Nelson Semedo look like a lockdown defender. His teammates trust him a lot and kept looking for him but was just wasteful.

Marcus Rashford 5- He’s not a striker. Looked 10x the player on the odd occasion he found himself on the left with some cute exchanges with Luke Shaw. Has next to no game with his back to the goal.

Substitutes:

Victor Lindelof 6.5- Came on at halftime for an apparently injured Lisandro Martinez. Secure again in a game of few clear-cut chances. Bonafide first option to the pairing of Martinez and Varane now.

Christian Eriksen 6- Looked more incisive than Mount in midfield and showed why he should still be the preferred choice against deep-sitting defences.

Jadon Sancho 6.5- Showed far more than Garnacho in attack with some nifty interchanges near the opposition box. He has probably made the Argentine a sparkplug off the bench again.

Scott McTominay 6- Put himself about after being subbed on as extra height protection in place of Rashford near the end of the game.

