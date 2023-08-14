Manchester United confirm new Wi-Fi solutions installed at Old Trafford

Manchester United are gearing up for their first game of the new Premier League season as they prepare to entertain Wolves at Old Trafford, tonight (Monday).

New additions Mason Mount and Andre Onana are expected to start the game with United fans excited to see the new signings in action. Injury is keeping the third new addition, Rasmus Hojlund, out of the frame, for the time being.

The club have also confirmed that Mount and Onana will not be the only new additions set for a debut at Old Trafford later, with new Wi-Fi solutions having been installed at the ground.

The new connectivity portals are described as the “best-in-class” by the club and will no doubt be welcomed by matchgoing fans who regularly have issues with signal at the stadium.

The improved Wi-Fi is one of many improvements required at Old Trafford, with the decaying state of the ground being one of the major reasons behind the fans’ protest against the Glazer families’ ownership model.

One fan responded to the news with “about time!”, with another taking a swipe at the Glazers by saying “all we need now is best-in-class owners.”

Despite the small positive change, United fans remain firmly opposed to the Glazer family and there are further protests expected before tonight’s game.

The sale of the club is still ongoing with frustration growing that talks are set to drag on throughout the season which will continue to cast a cloud over Erik ten Hag and his players.

Given the club has been up for sale for the best part of a year and public bids being tabled, fans are concerned the Glazer family will ultimately decide against relinquishing control and will continue their turbulent reign in Manchester.

On the pitch, Ten Hag will be desperate to avoid a repeat of last season’s opener which saw Brighton take all three points back down south in the United boss’s first competitive game in charge.

However, this remains United’s only domestic defeat at Old Trafford under the Dutchman and the home faithful will be expecting that good form to continue this evening.