Manchester United expecting offers for Jadon Sancho plus Anthony Martial

The pace of Manchester United’s transfer window promises to pick up through August as the summer draws to a close.

Erik ten Hag still has plenty of areas in need of strengthening, but is now in a position where he must sell in order to buy, having spent upwards of £160m on Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund already.

And while Harry Maguire looks set for a departure and Fred has already departed, their combined incoming fees will leave little by way of change once United sign a replacement for one of the aforementioned pair.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Rudy Galetti has identified two more players that The Red Devils are considering parting ways with.

“Manchester United are expecting to be busy when it comes to the exits of Martial and Sancho in the next days,” the Italian journalist claimed.

“In fact, in the event of a suitable offer for these two players, it will be seriously considered and evaluated. A farewell for Martial and Sancho is possible.

“Man Utd are confident of receiving some offers for both of them, especially in the second part of August and close to deadline day.”

While Anthony Martial would be unlikely to command much of a transfer fee due to his appalling fitness record, getting his £250,000-a-week wage packet off the books would be a huge boost to Man United’s ability to sign more players and remain compliant with the new Financial Sustainability Regulations, which you can read more about here.

The Frenchman has very little to offer Ten Hag, given he barely ever makes it on to the pitch. When he does, there are still question marks over his consistency, and it appears as though the injuries have taken their toll, robbing him of the pace and agility that set him apart in his youth. There does seem to be a market for him, as reported by The Peoples Person here.

As for Jadon Sancho, he is of an age and profile that would command a significant sum and there is reported interest from Aston Villa, among others. But United would be unlikely to recoup the full £73m they paid to Borussia Dortmund to secure his services in 2021.

Perhaps more pertinently, Sancho still has something – maybe even plenty – to offer. He has enjoyed a fine preseason playing as a false nine, at a time when United have few forwards and a slim chance of signing any more of genuine quality.

While there may be an argument to be made that Manchester United could shift the English attacker on and bring in a genuine number nine to take the pressure off young Hojlund, the state of the current striker market would likely be prohibitive in offering a genuine improvement to the team in that area of the pitch.