Manchester United outcast Eric Bailly’s move to Besiktas stalling as per Fabrizio Romano



Manchester United need to move on players if they are to conduct further business before the summer transfer window closes.

Fred has departed for Fenerbahce while Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham is still to be completed despite both teams agreeing on a fee.

Another defender whose move was thought to be just a matter of formality but has also got stuck is Eric Bailly.

Bailly’s Besiktas move stalling

The Ivorian was close to a move to Turkish giants Besiktas with personal terms agreed with only the manner of exit to be decided.

Besiktas were looking at a free move and that would have required United to mutually terminate the player’s contract which still has another year to run.

However, despite the deal being close to completion, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now reported that the move has stalled with the Turkish side looking at alternatives.

“Besiktas have approached Cremonese with opening bid for CB Emanuel Aiwu as talks with Man United for Bailly are stalling.

“Cremonese rejected Besiktas first bid — Aiwu said no to Championship clubs and also been approached by other clubs in UK now.”

Besiktas have approached Cremonese with opening bid for CB Emanuel Aiwu as talks with Man United for Bailly are stalling ⚪️⚫️🦅 Cremonese rejected Besiktas first bid — Aiwu said no to Championship clubs and also been approached by other clubs in UK now. pic.twitter.com/pa6D6Spg3J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2023

The del might be stalling because United do not want to pay-off yet another player after the Maguire deal or they might be asking for a small transfer fee which Besiktas could be reluctant to pay.

United have not found it easy to shift the injury-prone 29-year-old with his loan move to Marseille not resulting in a permanent move despite a purchase clause being present in the agreement.

A spate of injuries and poor disciplinary record meant the French giants never agreed to a permanent move.

Bailly not part of ETH’s plans

At one point during the current window, Spanish side Real Betis had expressed interest in acquiring the Ivory Coast international but in the end it did not work out.

United have been so desperate to offload the injury-prone defender that they have been ready to take a massive hit on their initial investment of £30 million back in 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s good relations with the African star was reported as being a major reason behind Al-Nassr’s reported approach. But Besiktas had usurped the Saudi club in the race but even that now is looking doomed to fail.

The defender is not in Erik ten Hag’s plans and was not part of the pre-season squad and he has been training separately in Carrington with the manager deeming him a must-sell.