Manchester United set new delayed deadline to announce final Mason Greenwood decision



Manchester United are set to make public their final decision on Mason Greenwood’s immediate future in September.

It was largely expected that United would make known the findings of an internal investigation they’ve been conducting since February before tonight’s opening tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, in a report covered by The Peoples Person, it was indicated that the decision would be delayed well into the new campaign.

United are keen to take into account the opinions of members of the women’s team, some of whom are participating in the ongoing World Cup tournament.

This line of thinking led to such players including Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Katie Zelem of England being targeted on social media by supporters clamouring for Greenwood’s return.

A group called the Female Fans Against Greenwood’s Return publicly challenged United to part ways with Greenwood as they announced plans for a peaceful protest at Old Trafford just before the Wolves clash.

The FFAGR recently took to Twitter once more to drum up more support for their cause.

According to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, club bosses are still undecided about which course of action to take with regard to Greenwood. In view of this, a new deadline has been set by the 20-time English champions.

Whitwell reveals. “Manchester United have delayed announcing a decision over the future of Mason Greenwood and it is now possible there will be no resolution until the September international break.”

“The club had said it intended to make the call on Greenwood before the start of the Premier League season, but now wants to explain the findings of their internal investigation with key stakeholders so the timeline has changed. This they said includes United’s women’s team and fan advisory board.”

“The club, however, insist the decision on Greenwood will be taken by chief executive Richard Arnold and will be based on the facts established by the club investigation, rather than the opinions of any of the women’s team. It is unclear what the exact process of that investigation is, the role the Glazer family get in the final decision or why it has taken this amount of time.”

Whitwell further notes that the women’s team will be informed but the feedback provided will certainly have no bearing on the final decision.

The same extends to the fan advisory board.

As per The Athletic, there are huge obstacles to be overcome – logistical challenges brought about by England’s participation in the Women’s World Cup which ends on August 20.

United’s stars currently in action with the Lionesses are also due a holiday, hence the delays in the Greenwood saga.

The only way to arrive at a conclusion sooner is if the club can communicate to all pertinent personnel in a more streamlined way.

It’s understood that Erik ten Hag is open to the 21-year-old’s re-integration into the first team set-up. Greenwood of course last played for United in January 2022.

