Manchester United transfer target Benjamin Pavard comments on Raphael Varane’s post

It would be impossible to argue that Manchester United put in a vintage display against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

But The Red Devils got the three points courtesy of a Raphael Varane header, and the Frenchman took to Instagram to share his joy after the match.

He posted, “COME ONNNN!!!!!” along with a picture of his celebration for the goal, which ended up earning United a win in difficult circumstances.

Within the comments is where it gets interesting, however, with a strong suggestion that a certain Benjamin Pavard was keenly watching.

The Bayern Munich star replied with two fire emojis in response to Varane’s social media post.

While the pair are international teammates, and it is by no means unusual for such colleagues to congratulate each other in such a way, it has raised a few eyebrows.

That’s because, as reported by The Peoples Person, Pavard has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

The club have already had a bid of around £25m turned down, but the player is said to be “willing to fight” to get his move to Old Trafford.

With Harry Maguire looking likely to leave the club, Erik ten Hag is dead set on securing another defender, one more suited to his system, and in Pavard he may have found the perfect candidate.

Unfortunately, Bayern Munich are thought to want significantly more than what United are offering, with reports from midday Monday indicating that the Bundesliga champions would demand as much as £43m for the Frenchman.

Man United simply will not pay that fee, and will likely expect that price to drop as the window wears on. The player is free to negotiate a Bosman transfer from January, after all, what with his contract expiring next June.

And with Benjamin Pavard clearly keeping an eye on affairs at Manchester United, it certainly seems as though he will live up to the reports that he will push for a move this month.