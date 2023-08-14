Manchester United vs Wolves: 5 things to watch out for as Premier League begins!



The Premier League is back! To top it off, Manchester United will begin their season under the bright lights of Old Trafford in what is sure to be an exciting encounter.

Wolves are the first visitors to the iconic stadium and fans will be in full voice trying to push the Red Devils on to a victory to start the season in style.

Manchester United vs Wolves prediction was recently covered by The People’s Person, but there’s much to look forward to in the fixture beyond the result as well.

Here are the top five things to watch out for in the game-

No “Deja Vu”, please!

Similar excitement surrounded United last season when they kicked off their campaign at home to Brighton and Hove Albion. Pre-season had gone well, and Erik ten Hag’s era at United had excitement surging through the club.

Then the whistle blew and reality checks hit Ten Hag like a truck. Reality check about the quality of the Premier League, the deficiencies in his own team, and the fragile mentality that would go on to be exposed many times over the course of the season.

The first order of business this year, then, will be to avoid a deja vu situation. They say begin as you mean to go on. Last year, United managed to swerve the course which would have led them to irrelevance. This year, the expectations are higher, so a good start is imperative. Anything less than a win would not just be disappointing, it would be deflating, especially considering Wolves’ situation.

This leads to the second point…

What will Wolves weave?

Can it really be called a “new manager bounce” if the previous one left suddenly while he still commanded the respect of the dressing room?

Julen Lopetegui left Wolves in remarkable circumstances a few days before the season begins and the team is in turmoil. Gary O’Neil has come in whose reputation is at an all-time high after his miracle with Bournemouth last year.

However, despite the turmoil at the club, it represents a headache for Ten Hag as well. Nobody knows exactly what O’Neil plans to do as it will be his first game with his new team. Of course, Ten Hag’s focus will be on what his side does well, but having these many unknowns about the opposition is far from ideal.

How will Manchester United counter what Wolves weave? Maybe take a trick out of Sir Alex’s playbook, as The People’s Person recently analysed in our tactical preview of the game.

Who’s the right-(back) answer?

Most of the United team picks itself. The game against RC Lens was pretty much a refresher for Ten Hag’s first-choice XI. However, there is one glaring problem position in the team.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are fighting tooth-and-nail to become United’s first-choice right-back but there is no clear winner yet.

On paper, it shouldn’t even be a contest. Dalot is far more suited to Ten Hag’s style of play than “AWB”, but on the pitch, the latter’s improvement has been a sight to behold. Their forms graphs have trended in opposite directions since the World Cup last year.

There’s no right answer to this query and Ten Hag will be actually delighted to have two capable options in a position that would have arguably needed urgent strengthening last year. It will depend on the opposition. Wan-Bissaka might become the big-game lockdown defender, while Dalot plays in games where the fullback will need to be almost a quasi-winger in attack.

Tony Martial came from the physio…

Ten Hag’s embargoed press conference had a huge revelation that Anthony Martial is available for the Wolves game. Since the manager said he had returned to training at the end of July, he has been nowhere to be seen.

To have his first minutes on injury return directly in a competitive game isn’t a scenario many would have wanted, but is the card they’ve been dealt.

Considering United’s dearth of striking options, a fit Martial will undoubtedly see minutes on the pitch. After Rasmus Hojlund’s arrival, with his own contract ticking down, this is a do-or-die season for the Frenchman.

A goal on his return to mark the beginning of the season would go a long way towards securing his United future.

Y’er a sub, Harry?

Ten Hag surprised the fans when he said Harry Maguire will be available for this game. It was thought that he was on the brink of a move to West Ham United. Therefore, risking an injury is not ideal.

Since then, the manager has had some scathing comments about his situation, saying that “when he is not confident enough to fight then he has to go”.

The Englishman is likely to be a sub for this game but whether or not he comes on will be an indicator of how far along his move away from the club is.

The delay in his sale is reportedly from United’s side, so him not playing any part in this game could also hint at a replacement for Maguire coming through the door soon.

