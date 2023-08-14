Mason Greenwood protest plans unveiled as anger towards Manchester United rises

Mason Greenwood returning to Manchester United remains a strong possibility, despite the concerns of many member of the fanbase.

Among them is the Female Fans Against Greenwood’s Return group, who earlier in the week, as reported by The Peoples Person, challenged the club to prove they a not “just a vehicle for commercial success, trophies, sponsorships, and revenue,” but a place of “belonging and community.”

The FFAGR have announced their plans for today’s protest, taking to Twitter yesterday to foster support for the cause.

“Monday: We’ll be on the forecourt with the banner 6.30-7.30 to the right of the Trinity statue, opposite the away end. Join us if you can. A positive, supportive meeting point for those who feel strongly about this issue to meet and take strength from each other. Thanks and UTFR!”

The campaign is sure to elicit plenty of support, with a number of Man United fans deeply uncomfortable with the notion of Greenwood being reintegrated into the team.

His arrest in January 2022 due to charges attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, in relation to disturbing tapes posted on social media is still very much present in the minds of many.

While those charges were dropped, in February of this year, there remains a sense of unease. The forward has been trying to keep out of the public eye while the club carries out its seemingly never-ending ‘internal investigation.’

To all the world, it appears as though the club will attempt to resurrect his career, and hints such as the one from official club partner KONAMI yesterday support this.

That has prompted anger towards the club, who last Friday published a Fan Engagement Plan. The FFAGR pointed out Man United’s inconsistencies since the release of the document:

“Since publishing their “Fan Engagement Plan” on Friday, Manchester United have:

“Lied to journalists about Fan Advisory Board consultation on Greenwood decision

“Left it to a FAB member to point out the lie

“Refused to comment even after journalists published amended articles.”

The noise coming out of the club strongly suggests that United will look to bring Greenwood’s career back on track in some form or another, with a loan move possible. It is perhaps worth pointing out that the club are in something of a legal bind as, without a conviction, Manchester United do not have cause to simply terminate his contract.

But given the