Club Chairman drops major hint on Manchester United takeover

Manchester United’s never-ending takeover saga has entered its ninth month, with very little signal that anything will be wrapped up before the summer’s end.

But a Chairman at a Championship club may have just dropped a major hint on the final price of the deal.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Cardiff City Chairman Mehmet Dalman may have let slip a bit of insider information that could set tongues wagging.

He was quizzed on a range of topics, but when the subject of potential American investment at Cardiff came up, Red Devils fans’ ears will certainly have perked up.

“Manchester United are going to announce their sale at £7.2bn-7.3bn, which is roughly 10 times their revenue.”

The line was said in relation to the value of football clubs and how it has sharply increased in relation to their annual revenues.

But the certainty with which Dalman speaks leaves one wondering if he may have gathered this information during his own talks with in-the-know investors.

From his valuation estimate, we can safely assume that the Chairman is convinced that a minority stake is off the table.

Moreover, the Qatari bid would be far more likely at that price point, given Sir Jim Ratcliffe has never had any intention of buying the club in its entirety.

There is however, a good chance that this was simply a throwaway comment, based on the same speculation that we all have access to.

Nevertheless, Manchester United fans will be hopeful that the Glazer family are finally willing to sell the club.

It may be too late to affect the club’s transfer business, but Erik ten Hag will not want the season overshadowed by further delays.