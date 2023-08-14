Roy Keane predicts how Manchester United’s Premier League season will pan out

After a summer of transfer speculation which has, so far, seen three new faces join the ranks at the club, Manchester United will be getting their 2023/24 Premier League campaign underway this evening (Monday).

Wolves visit Old Trafford for the opening fixture of the new season, with United expected to claim all three points in front of their home support.

United will be hoping to improve upon last season’s third-place finish but will also understand that qualifying for the Champions League again is the minimum requirement.

Roy Keane certainly thinks Erik ten Hag’s side are more than capable of repeating last year’s achievements and is expecting United to finish the season in the top four.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Keane made his prediction when speaking on Sky Sports during their coverage of the Premier League, yesterday.

“United will be top four, Arsenal have improved, look at Newcastle. Aston Villa will respond well to it (losing to Newcastle), obviously Liverpool and Chelsea, for a lot of them teams it’s about being top four and that’s the same for United,” he said.

However, despite the former United skipper’s confidence in the club finishing in the coveted Champions League spots, he doesn’t think anyone will be able to wrestle the crown away from Manchester City who are looking for an unprecedented fourth title in a row.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said when asked if he thought Man United could win the league. “I just think it’s so hard to see beyond Man City. Again, I’ve said before, unless they really drop off and get really bad injuries and lose that hunger, then I think the other teams have a chance.”

United have had to wait for their turn and watch rivals get their seasons underway over the weekend; Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle all got off to winning starts with Liverpool and Chelsea sharing a point apiece after their clash at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

Tottenham also had to settle for a point in their entertaining 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Ten Hag will be desperate to avoid a repeat of last season’s curtain raiser which saw Brighton take all three points from Old Trafford in his first competitive game in charge.

However, that was the last time United lost a domestic home game and the boss will be hoping to continue that excellent form into the new season.

New signings Mason Mount and Andre Onana are both expected to start tonight with Rasmus Hojlund working his way back from injury before he can get his United career up and running.