Talks are underway between Bayern Munich and former Man United goalkeeper David de Gea



After leaving Manchester United after 12 long years, David de Gea is still searching for his new club and Bayern Munich could be his new home if the latest reports are to be believed.

The Peoples Person had already reported that the Bundesliga champions had the Spaniard on their shortlist but he was never their first-choice.

But a mixture of injuries and transfer conditions have meant the 32-year-old has come back into the reckoning strongly with a decision likely to “be made this week” as per SPORT 1.

Bayern back in for De Gea

The outlet mentioned that Bayern were looking at signing Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea but the Spanish shot-stopper has since sealed a move to Real Madrid to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois.

Bayern are reluctant to pay the high asking price for Sevilla goalie Yassine Bounou and De Gea being a free agent is a huge advantage but covering his wages is also a considerable ask.

“FC Bayern is still looking for a replacement for Manuel Neuer – and is focusing on the next big name. According to SPORT1 information, the people of Munich are now also thinking about David de Gea.

“Talks are already underway with the 32-year-old, however, there is one problem: the high salary demands of the 45-time Spanish national goalkeeper.

“The German record champions actually wanted to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, but Real Madrid stepped in and brought the 28-year-old to the Spanish capital as a replacement for the seriously injured Thibaut Courtois.”

The Bavarian giants were also looking at Ajax Amsterdam’s Geronimo Rulli but the goalie unfortunately suffered a serious shoulder injury and is expected to be out till at least the winter break.

DDG remains calm about his situation

De Gea has remained calm about his situation despite time running out because he already has a financially lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia on the table.

He had previously been linked with a move to Inter Milan which he initially turned down as the Italians could not match the wages he was asking for.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti had turned down the opportunity of bringing De Gea back to Madrid and Bayern could be the only elite club that will come in for the Spanish shot-stopper.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel has indicated that whoever comes in will have to have “what it takes to be number one and who can swallow his pride when Manu (Manuel Neuer) returns.”

Sven Ulreich is currently the only fit keeper in Munich’s first-team squad.