Video: Multiple protests outside Old Trafford before Man United’s clash with Wolves



Manchester United will be taking on Wolves in a matter of minutes, but the fans have been in full voice since six o’clock.

That is because of protests against the Glazer tenure and their dithering over what has been a snail-paced sales process.

The Tampa Bay family made the now-infamous ‘strategic alternatives’ statement in November 2022.

And it appears as though bidders Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim have begun to grow tired of the constant delays and lack of progress.

Fans most certainly have, and BBC Journalist Simon Stone recently tweeted a video of the protests set about by the 1958.

A chorus of “We want Glazers out” chants can be heard in the video, with fans making their views unmistakeable.

Banners demand and imminent sale, with another announcing plans for a 60 minute sit-in after the upcoming Nottingham Forest match on the 26th of August.

The whole affair takes place right at the foot of the famed Trinity Statue, right outside Old Trafford.

In the midst of it all, the Female Fans Against Mason Greenwood’s Return were also protesting against the club.

“Don’t leave the decision to the women’s team you spineless motherless f—s,” a sign reads, in reference to reports that the club were planning to wait until after the Women’s World Cup in order to ask their views on the forward’s potential comeback.

Msg for the @ManUtd board pic.twitter.com/oYrpIPrAWg — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll2) August 14, 2023

The opening day of Manchester United’s Premier League season has been a cause for huge anticipation.

For many fans, the anticipation is to make their voices heard.

